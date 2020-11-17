The Star Wars universe has landed in Minecraft in the form of the game's latest DLC pack, Mojang Studios has announced.

The pack includes content from the original movie trilogy—A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi— as well as some pieces inspired by the currently ongoing Disney+ series The Mandalorian and includes a map, skin pack, texture set, specific mob and item reskins, a custom UI and even a licensed sountrack to give those authentic Star Wars vibes to your build projects.

You can check out a trailer for the Star Wars DLC below, which is available now on the Minecraft Marketplace in-game on all your expected formats—Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4m Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC.