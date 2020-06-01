Mojang Studios will add crossplay to Minecraft Dungeons in the future (via PCGamesN).

“At launch, cross-platform play is not supported in Minecraft Dungeons,” said a FAQ for the game. Minecraft Dungeons is out now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and the online play is only available for those playing on the same platform. So, PlayStation 4 players are only able to play with other PlayStation 4 players. That won’t be the case forever, though.

“Our goal is to let everyone play together regardless of platform, and we’re looking forward to enabling cross-platform play in a future free game update,” continued the developer. It is positive news, but it doesn’t mention which platforms will be implemented for the feature. Because Minecraft Dungeons is available for PC through Xbox Game Pass, the first lot of cross-platform compatibility will likely be between PC and Xbox One. Whether Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox One players will be able to play together isn’t clear. The developer had also stated that online matchmaking is a no go—the game is intended to be “played together with your friends—either on a comfy couch or in a comfy online session.”

In any event, we’ll let you know as soon we know how crossplay will work in Minecraft Dungeons.