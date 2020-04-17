Mojang announced that Minecraft Dungeons isn’t going to use online matchmaking for the multiplayer mode of the dungeon-crawler spin-off (via My Nintendo News).

The developer stated that the game is intended to be “played together with your friends—either on a comfy couch or in a comfy online session.” That’s a flat “no,” too, because the team doesn’t anticipate that it would roll out the feature in a future update. From launch, Minecraft Dungeons will support online multiplayer with players on the same platform, but cross-play is planned. The game is a co-op experience for a maximum of four players, and “the difficulty, enemy count, and the loot will adapt based on the number of players in each session.”

Though unforeseen, it’s fair enough about the online matchmaking omission. Minecraft is very popular with children, and it would put parents’ minds at rest if they were assured their child was playing with people they knew in real life. Moreover, it would prevent players from griefing each other and discourage toxicity from the outset.

Minecraft Dungeons will launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 26.

