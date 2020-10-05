Mojang Studios has announced that the next Minecraft Dungeons DLC known as Howling Peaks will arrive for the dungeon crawler in December, hot on the heels of the promised crossplay update arriving in November.

Announcing the news at this weekend's Minecraft Live event, the new DLC will include a new boss known as the Tempest Golem as well as new mobs, new maps and more. This'll be accompanied by a free update for everyone that adds 20 new difficulties above the current Apocalypse VII level known as Apocalypse Plus. The DLC will also kick off a new Season Pass that will be available when the new content drops.

Before that, in November the crossplay update will allow players from Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC to party up with each other to take on the game's blocky dungeons. More updates are also promised over the next year, with a bunch of further DLC teased by developers Mojang Studios during the event which you can see in the tweets below.

Minecraft Dungeons is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.