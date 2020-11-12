Developer Mojang Studios has announced that the long awaited cross-platform support feature for dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons will be landing for the game next week in a new update.

As per the announcement via the game's official Twitter account, the move means you'll be able to party up with fellow heroes whether they're on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC or Xbox One (or on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatability, presumably) to take on the Arch Illager and their blocky minions.

The update comes ahead of the forthcoming Howling Peaks DLC, which is set to arrive in December and add three brand new levels set in the titular mountains, featuring wind mechanics that threaten to set your party off course and will certain force you to adjust your tactics if you're using ranged skills against new enemies like the Wind Caller and the Ravagers.

The Minecraft Dungeons cross-platform play update arrives on November 17 for the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.