Microsoft has officially stopped selling 12-month Xbox Live Gold Plans, possibly in preparation for the next-generation of Xbox hardware.

Per TrueAchievements, a Microsoft representative confirmed that the removal was not in error, though players are still able to purchase one-month or three-month plans. “At this time, Xbox has decided to remove the 12 months Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft Online Store,” stated the representative. “Customers can still sign up for a one month or three month Xbox Live Gold subscription online through the Microsoft Store."

The statement stopped short of explaining exactly why such a move had been taken, but it’s speculated that this is the first sign of the company placing a greater emphasis on its Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate plans. This would align with Phil Spencer’s promise that Game Pass users will have access to Project xCloud at no extra cost in September 2020.

Though this is all unconfirmed, maybe we’ll learn more during the Xbox Series X First-Party Games Showcase on July 23. Or maybe we won’t. Maybe the murder hornets will come back. Maybe they won’t. Maybe Phil Spencer will take a knife and cut the console open, revealing it was in fact cake this whole time. Maybe he won’t.

The Xbox Series X releases in holiday 2020. Or maybe it won’t. (It will.)



