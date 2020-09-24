Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio have announced that Japan will be the focus of the first World Update free for all players of Microsoft Flight Simulator when it drops next week.

The additions will include an "upgraded digital elevation map" across the whole of Japan as well as high-res 3D photogrammetry for the cities of Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama. There'll also be six "handcrafted" new local airports added, consisting of Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima. These will also come with three new landing challenges for budding pilots to try their hand at.

You can check out a trailer for the update for yourself below and the Japan World Update itself lands on September 29. Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now for PC with an Xbox version to follow at an as yet unannounced time.