Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC's VR update is now available, allowing those with compatible VR headsets the ability to take flight in virtual reality.

As per the post on the Xbox Wire and a development video, the team at Holoforge —the department of developers Asobo Studio who were responsible for the VR—used community feedback when producing the update in order to offer simmers the "deepest and most immersive virtual flight experience yet."

To use the free VR update, you'll need a compatible headset, and the good news is that it should be compatible across a range of devices including Windows Mixed Reality Headsets, Oculus headsets, the HTC Vive and Steam VR. The update is available now on PC across the Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 and Steam versions of the game.

Xbox also revealed last week during The Game Awards that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be finally be coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Summer 2021 and you can check out the trailer for that as well as the VR update below.