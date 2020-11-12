A Metal Gear Solid fan in the UK has become the first reciepient of a new prosthetic arm cover officially licensed by Konami and modelled after that of Venom Snake from Metal Gear Solid V.

Revealed via the series' official Twitter account, 29 year old Daniel Melville—who was born without his right hand— is the lucky first recipent of the arm, which is the result of a team-up between Konami and prosthetics company Open Bionics. Sadly, it's not equipped with the rocket-propelled capabilities or indeed the weapons of the one in the game, but the design is one of several skins available for the 'Hero Arm' as it's dubbed, and is touted as "the world's most affordable multi-grip bionic arm."

On the Metal Gear Solid design specifically, Daniel is quite rightly chuffed to bits with it, saying "This is unbelievable. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted from a bionic arm. I’m an avid gamer and love Metal Gear Solid so much and to actually have Snake’s arm in real life is just insane." There's also a quote from current president of Konami Takayuki Kubo, who says "We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Open Bionics, who are at the cutting edge of robotics. We’re thrilled to see the iconic Metal Gear aesthetic of Venom Snake and his bionic arm burst out of the screen and come to life, in a dynamic fusion of technology and design that is changing the lives of upper limb amputees all over the world."

If you fancy Venom Snake's arm for yourself, it's available internationally via Open Bionics' website, and is designed for below-elbow amputees as young as eight years old. Check out the video of Daniel sporting his new arm below, and have a look at the website for more information here.

Back in the world of the games, a Metal Gear Solid remake was rumoured to be coming to PlayStation 5 back in September, but aside from a re-release of the old titles on PC, we've heard nary a peep since. With the PlayStation 5 out in the US from today, maybe we'll hear more on the series soon, eh?