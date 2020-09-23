It appears seminal third person stealth action game Metal Gear Solid could be getting (another) remake, exclusively for PlayStation 5, if a recent rumour is to be believed.

The rumour comes from hardware YouTube channel RedGamingTech (as spotted by GamesRadar) who's sources claim that the remaster will be a from-the-ground up one not unlike the recent Demon's Souls and Shadow of the Colossus ones, rather than a simple remaster. In fact, on that front, the same sources apparently indicate that Konami is looking to give the remaster treatment to Metal Gear Solid 2, 3 and 4 instead.

It's said that the MGS remake will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and also come to the PC, but there's no information on whether these will be released only on the PS5 too or if these planned titles will be part of a larger collection not unlike the previously released Metal Gear Solid HD Collection on PS3 and Xbox 360. It also wouldn't be the first time the original Metal Gear Solid has been remade either, having been released as Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes for the Gamecube in 2004.

There's not been a peep from Konami yet confirming or denying the rumour, so for now we'll have to take this one with a healthy dose of salt, wait and see how this one pans out—rest assured if we hear anything official, we'll let you know.