The Metal Gear Solid movie has managed to nab Dune and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac to play series protagonist Solid Snake, according to reports.

As revealed by Deadline, the Jordan Vogt-Roberts helmed film has apparently picked up the star in the Sony Pictures project, which will also have a script written by Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly and produced by Avi Arad, who's also one of the producers on the upcoming Uncharted movie.

Isaac has been tipped for the role for a while, even saying he'd like to play the role while doing the press rounds for Netflix series Triple Frontier in early 2019 following this piece of fan art tweeted out by artist BossLogic back in August 2018.

Given Issac's busy schedule, it's not yet known when production will kick off let alone when the movie will release, but Vogt-Roberts seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet of his own that you can see below. A Metal Gear Solid movie project has been a passion project of six years for the director, saying he would "fight for it every single day" as recently as this past summer.