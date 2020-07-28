Expect “big news” on the Mega Man live-action movie soon, said the directors of the project in an interview with IGN.

“We’re super excited about it. I think we’re gonna have some big news about it soon. I can’t say all that much right now, but it’s a project very near and dear to our hearts and we’re psyched,” said director Henry Joost. Joost is joined by longtime collaborator Ariel Schulman, and are directing the movie together. With credits on Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Nerve, the Mega Man movie is sure to be a nail-biter with these two directors on board.

The script has been written by The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin, and Chernin Entertainment and Masi Oka will produce the project. It’s not known when this “big news” will hit the papers, but when we know, we’ll update you as soon as possible.

