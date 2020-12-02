EA has released a new trailer for upcoming VR-exclusive WWII FPS Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond to showcase the game's multiplayer modes.

As well as your standard Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes, you'll be able to battle against up to 12 players in Mad Bomber mode in the game's take on bomb defusal, Blast Radius which is described as an "explosive take on King of the Hill" and Domination, where you'll have to work with your team to take hold of various points on the map.

The game—developed by Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order studio Respawn Entertainment—will also include a fully featured campaign mode, as well as a Gallery Mode that will feature over 90 minutes of documentary footage featuring interviews from actual World War II Veterans about their experiences in the battle.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set for launch on VR platforms including via Steam on December 11.