This weekend is the annual N7 Day celebration for fans of Mass Effect, and this years looks set to be extra special thanks to a fan Q&A that will see many of the original trilogy's voice cast re-unite as per a tweet from Commander Shepard's herself, Jennifer Hale.

The reunion panel will take place online this Saturday, November 7 at 7pm UK time, and is set to feature Jennifer Hale, Mark Meer (Male Shepard), Ali Hillis (Liara), Courtney Taylor (Jack), Kimberly Brooks (Ashley), Raphael Sbarge (Kaiden), Keyth Farley (Thane), Steve Blum (Grunt), Alix Wilton Regan (Traynor), DC Douglas (Legion), William Salyers (Mordin) as well as writer Patrick Weekes and editor Karin Weekes.

The panel is also teasing "maybe a few surprises" too, so fans are speculating if we'll finally see a formal confirmation of the much rumoured Mass Effect: Legendary Edition which is supposedly in the works at EA. It's certainly cropped up more than a few times of late, originally rumoured for an October release after it was spotted on store listings before being reportedly pushed into 2021 despite the remaster of the original trilogy yet being formally announced. It certainly seems like Mass Effect day would be the right place to announce it, if EA are indeed going to pull the trigger.

At least we don't have too long to find out. If you're wanting to submit any burning questions to the original cast for them to answer during the reunion at the panel yourself, you should do so at the following link.