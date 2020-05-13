Marvel’s Iron Man VR will come to PlayStation VR on July 3, as announced by developer Camouflaj and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment (via Gematsu).

“After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons,” reads the description for the game. “In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.”

The game aims to marry the experience of virtual reality with the powers of Iron Man, and will even make you sweaty inside the headset, just like Tony Stark when he’s fighting baddies. Also, Iron Man will show off a new suit, the Impulse Armor, designed by Marvel Comics book artist Adi Granov. Like the game itself, the design “mixes a classic comic book aesthetic with an ultra-modern twist.” After two delays and the current uncertainty in the world, it’s nice to know that Marvel’s Iron Man VR is getting its second wind.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR arrives on PlayStation VR on July 3.

