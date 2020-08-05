Marvel’s Avengers will offer “even more PlayStation advantages,” including “exclusive access” to new cosmetics before players on other platforms.

Yesterday, it was announced that Spider-Man will be an exclusive DLC character for PlayStation players. Lots of players rejoiced, but others felt short-changed. “So Xbox and PC players just miss out on a whole lot of content or does the spider-man exclusive get replaced by another exclusive or the other two platforms?” asked one user on the PlayStation Blog. Crystal Dynamics is yet to reveal the answer to this, and it seems like PlayStation players have even more to look forward to.

“When it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released–this is also for the six launch heroes,” said community and social media manager Andy Wong in another post to the PlayStation Blog. “In addition, we also have rewards for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. For each Super Hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits to celebrate the addition of another Avenger to the roster. At launch, we’ll have a free bundle for Ms. Marvel available for PS Plus members to embiggen our love for Kamala!”

There appears to be a real push for PlayStation here. Nevertheless, that is to be expected. “We’ve had a long history of success with Activision, and we still have a great relationship with them,” said Jay Ong, Marvel’s vice president of games, in 2016. “But the future of the Spider-Man console games is with Sony and Insomniac. We’re delighted about this partnership, and that’s something that’s going to continue forward. With [regard to] other console partners, stay tuned. There’s many more interesting additional things to come. But Activision is in the past, with regards to Spider-Man.”

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version in the future.

