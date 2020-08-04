Spider-Man will be joining the cast of the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers next year, exclusively for PlayStation 4 players.

It doesn’t sound as if he will be the same character from 2018’s Spider-Man. Jeff Adams, the associate art director at Crystal Dynamics, took to the PlayStation blog to update players on how the web-head will work in the game.

“To make sure this team up goes smoothly, Vince Napoli, our Lead Combat Designer, is hard at work making Spider-Man just as great on the sticks as he is on the page. This means making sure our hero moves and fights like he should, no matter which one of our War Zones he finds himself in.”

One of the challenges of getting Spider-Man into Marvel’s Avengers is ensuring that his abilities match up with the rest of the team, and in making sure that there are plenty of things to swing from.

Adams continued, “When he’s arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light, and be able to utilize a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal. Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.”

Marvel’s Avengers is coming out on September 4, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC—and there will also be version heading to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, at some point.