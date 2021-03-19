Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have announced that the Black Panther will be the next hero to arrive in Marvel's Avengers later this summer, as well as a roadmap of updates coming to the game following this week's Operation Hawkeye and Next Gen release.

As detailed on the game's official blog, the upcoming War for Wakanda expansion will add the hero as well as more villains such as Klaw, a new Wakandan Jungle Biome, a new Outpost, Power Level cap increase and more in what the studio is saying will be the "biggest content drop since launch." The new expansion is currently aiming for release later this year.

Before then however, the team intend to add a new Tachyon Anomaly and Red Room Takeover events this Spring, followed by Cosmic Cube and Wasteland Patrol events by Summer. Other additions on the table include Omega-Level Threat Missions, Post Level 50 progression, Multiplayer Megahives and even new costumes inspired by the characters appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can check out the trailer for the War for Wakanda expansion below. Marvel's Avengers is currently available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.