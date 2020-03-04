Mario Kart Tour has announced that its long awaited multiplayer mode will be leaving beta and be available to all from next week. (via Eurogamer)

The mode - which originally released in beta to those who ponied up for the game's £5/month Gold Pass subscription back in December - will now be available to all players starting from Sunday March 8 at 8pm PT, which translates to 4am on Monday, March 9 in UK time. You'll be able to play with up to seven other racers both locally or online. There'll be standard online races with an ever changing set of rules and a Gold Races option for those with Gold subscriptions.

Mario Kart Tour has proven very popular for Nintendo's mobile divison, becoming the most successful mobile game launch of all time back in September after being downloaded a whopping 10.1 million times.

Mario Kart Tour is available now for Android and iOS.