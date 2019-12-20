Mario Kart Tour, the iOS and Android version of Mario Kart, has opened its multiplayer beta test, but only for players who pay the £5/month Gold Pass subscription.

The new mode, which allows players to go head-to-head on their phones, will be available in beta form until December 27 (via Siliconera).

Nintendo has warned players that, because the multiplayer mode is in beta form, there will likely be crashes, bugs, a healthy dose of lag. It makes sense that the mode would be tested thoroughly in beta, but it is a bit odd that such an obvious coup wasn’t included with the game at launch.

It’s worth noting, as well, that you can use a free trial for the Gold Pass and jump into the multiplayer mode right now, though be careful not to get snagged by the auto-renew on it—classic!

Oh, and, at the moment, there is festive joy running through Mario Kart Tour. The Christmas update gave the game a makeover, including giving Yoshi a pair of antlers. It’s something to be aware of.