Tripwire Interactive has announced that Shark-PG Maneater will be getting a whole new DLC installment in the form of Maneater: Truth Quest set for release this Summer.

The add-on will follow on immediately from the main game's story, and will see Chris Parnell's Trip Westhaven narrator character return with a new conspiracy-theory styled documentary series that acts as the framework as he investigates the dark secrets of Port Clovis.

What this means for you as the shark is two new episodes to play through with an increased level cap of 40, five new organ evolutions and a new evolution slot, a new maximum shark size to grow to and two new objective types.

However, you'll also have to deal with a new 'Uber' Apex Predator category of wildlife alongside new evolved hunt creatures as well as humans getting an upgrade too; with new Miltary Forces getting involved including land forces, helicopters hunting you by air, new Bounty Bosses and new weapons and vehicles that Bounty Hunters can hunt you down in.

You can check out a trailer for the DLC below, and Maneater: Truth Quest is scheduled for launch "this summer" for Maneater on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (there's no word at this time whether the DLC will make it to the upcoming Nintendo Switch version, we're afraid.)