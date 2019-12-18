Nintendo has released details of the upcoming multiplayer DLC for ghostly adventure Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch.

Coming in two parts, the Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack will firstly consist of Part 1 which will offer up three new costumes for Luigi in the game's ScareScraper multiplayer mode based on three themed floors from the main campaign - a knight costume from Castle McFrights, a Disco costume from the Dance Hall and a Mummy costume from the Tomb Suites, as well as matching ghosts for each theme to capture.

The pack will also contain three new mini-games for the title's ScreamPark mode, and will release by April 30, 2020. Part 2 will then release by July 31, 2020 with three more costumes and themes, and three more games for ScreamPark mode - with more details on those to come closer to release.

You'll get both parts 1 and 2 by purchasing the Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack - it should be noted the individual parts will not be available seperately - and is available for pre-purchase from now on the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch for £8.99 GBP/$9.99 USD - and those that do pick it up right away will get a free bonus Polterpup flashlight known as the Flashlight Type-P for use in Story or ScareScraper modes.

We quite enjoyed Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch - you can check out Josh's review of the game over here.

(via Eurogamer)