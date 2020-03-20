Lucen is a new open-world adventure game that has been announced for PC, from developer Kristian Kebbe (via Gematsu).

The village is veiled in darkness, and its population are lying inert in a slumber that cannot be broken. Lucen, the young boy, must restore his friends and family to their true selves, and ventures out into the wildlands that surround his home. “Armed with your sword, bow, and legends passed down by generations, you must set out on a quest to ask the mythical old gods for their help,” read the game’s description. Lucen will use the power of light to boost his attacks in hack ‘n’ slash battles, and bosses stalk the land, waiting for a worthy warrior.

As the player progresses, the world will open up, offering “ancient secrets and lore” and vital items that will turn the tides against this curse. It’s kind of like Zelda, and it’s kind of like Shadow of the Colossus, and it’s kind of like Journey. So, if you like your games atmospheric yet challenging, you’ll like Lucen. There’s a big chicken dinosaur, too.

Lucen arrives on PC in 2021. Watch the announcement trailer below.



