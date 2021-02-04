Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for upcoming spooky adventure Little Nightmares 2, and have enlisted the services of popular television mentalist and illusionist Derren Brown.

In the video, which we've posted below, Mr Brown ponders on Nightmares and their meaning as we're also treated to footage from the game showing off some of the new environments we'll be trying to navigate Mono and previous hero Six through. As you've probably gathered, the footage gets creepier and creepier as it goes through, with the intention of leaving us with a similar foreboding feeling developer Tarsier Studios hopes to leave us with when we get our hands on the game itself next week.

Check out the trailer —probably perferably in a well-lit room— for yourself below. Little Nightmares 2 is scheduled for release on February 11 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC with an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version coming later this year.