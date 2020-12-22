Xbox is rounding off the year by revealing the games that'll be available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers for no extra charge for January 2021.

First up is Bandai Namco and Tasier Studios' Little Nightmares, which tasks you with helping main character Six escape The Maw in this creepy platformer which will be available from January 1 until the 31st. It'll be joined on January 16 by the Remastered version of classic Capcom title Dead Rising, where you'll be photo journalist Frank West who's trapped in a mall with thousands of zombies and only 72 hours to escape. That'll be available between January 16 until February 15.

For your two older titles, Xbox 360 beat-em-up The King of Fighters XIII will be your first offering between January 1 and January 15 and that'll be joined by original Xbox FPS Breakdown from January 16 until January 31.

You can check out a trailer for all four games below, which will be downloadable and playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X for those with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Until then, Happy Holidays!

(via Xbox Wire)