There might be a LEGO NES set to be revealed very soon, and it might be compatible with the Adventures With Mario Starter Course revealed earlier this year (via IGN).

Moreover, it seems as though this set will link up with the Super Mario sets which were revealed earlier this year. One photo of the manual shows the Mario toy from that set perched on top of the CRT, and it will play the sounds for “on screen obstacles, power-ups and enemies,” apparently.