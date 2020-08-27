Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a new update, titled The Last Stand, and it’s been “created by the community, for the community.”

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope!” read the description. “A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.” Details are a little light on the ground right now—we don’t know its launch date, nor what the update consists of. However, the fact that the game is still getting content eleven years after its original release is impressive.

With regards to a Left 4 Dead 3, Valve has buried those rumours for good. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years. It’s clear some people are having fun creating misinformation to spin up the community and other outlets. Unfortunately, for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on,” it said in January.

Left 4 Dead 2 is out now for PC. Watch the trailer for The Last Stand below.