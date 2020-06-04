Konami aims to collaborate with Western developers to publish indie games and boost its own portfolio with “things that perhaps [are] new to Konami—Western titles for Western audiences.” (via Destructoid).

Richard Jones, senior European brand and business development manager at Konami, revealed the company’s ambition in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. “Obviously everyone knows Konami, we have studios and teams in Japan, we have many well-known, well-loved IPs,” he said. “They’re all being managed and looked after by our studios in Japan, and what we're looking for is complementary titles, to build the portfolio with things that perhaps [are] new to Konami—Western titles for Western audiences.”

Konami wants “fresh ideas, and teams that are pushing existing genres in new ways, or coming up with something genuinely unique,” and Skelattack from developer Ukuza fit the bill. “We’re only now just going public with this, with the release of Skelattack, [but] I’m sure you can imagine that this has been planned for months,” explained Jones. “So, right now, we’re looking at short- and mid-term titles that need funding and publishing support to realize their potential. I think long-term, from my perspective, it’s about forming creative partnerships with studios.”

Josh played Skelattack, and thought it was a “masterpiece in the art of the pleasant.” A delightful appraisal for a game about the dead, and protecting their dungeon from invading human adventurers who wish to pillage its riches.

Skelattack is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

