Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios has teamed up with EA to announce a new team-based multiplayer dodgeball game called Knockout City which will be releasing under the latter's EA Originals banner this May.

The game will see two teams of up to 4 players go up against each other in a souped-up version of dodgeball, with over the top powers and abilities including trick shots and fake outs as well as special balls imbued with powers like the explosive Bomb Ball or the Cage Ball that traps enemies in ball form.

The action takes place across a variety of arenas in the game's Knockout City, with plenty of environmental hazards to worry about aside from your opponents with unique mechanics promised in each — some examples include the Rooftop Rumble map that takes place on top of a pair of high skyscrapers you'll want to be sure you don't get too close to the edge of, or the Concussion Yard which takes place on a construction yard complete with wrecking ball.

Naturally, you'll be able to customise your character too with "hundreds of ways" promised to make your character your own including body type, hairstyle and outfits, as well as taunts, gliders and KO effects and reactions at the end of a match. You'll also be able to form teams with up to 32 people known as Crews that'll sport the same logos, banners and turn up to matches in their specific ride. These crews will also be able to be made cross-platform, with the game supporting cross-platform play and cross progression too.

More on the game including further locations and special balls are set to be revealed in the coming months, but there's also going to be a closed beta on PC via Steam and Origin this weekend between February 20 and February 21 with interested parties invited to sign up over here.

Check out the trailer below. Knockout City is set for launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (and playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) from May 21, 2021.