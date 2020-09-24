Nintendo has surprise-launched a new Kirby game on the Nintendo Switch in the form of brawler Kirby Fighters 2.

The game is a side-on brawler, not unlike Super Smash Bros Ultimate only this time starring exclusively Kirby and his friends as they battle it out to be the last Kirby standing. You'll be able to pick from a range of Kirby's "Copy Abilities" which gives your fighter different attacks and looks, such as the Sword that gives Kirby a distinctly "Link from The Legend of Zelda" appearance.

There's a "Buddy Fighters Tower" campaign mode that can be played with an AI or human partner as well as a range of other competitive and co-operative modes both local and online for up to four players. You can also unlock new stages, costumes, copy abilities and more by earning Fighter Points granted across all game modes as you play.

As a further bonus, if your Nintendo Switch has save files for Super Kirby Clash or Kirby Star Allies on it, you can find some bonus costumes unlocked in the game just for you. Check out the trailer below; Kirby Fighters 2 is out now digitally on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop.