THQ Nordic has announced that its remaster of Big Huge Games 2012 underrated RPG Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning will be heading to the Nintendo Switch in mid-March.

The release includes all three of the game's DLCs including The Teeth of Naros, Legend of Dead Kel and the Weapons and Armor bundles, and will include the increased graphical fidelity of the remaster, naturally. This version of the RPG that includes the Destiny system that allows you to dynamically change your class by your style of play originally launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in September of last year.

You can check out a trailer for the Nintendo Switch release below. THQ also confirmed that previously announced new expansion Fatesworn will also be along later this year. Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning meanwhile releases for the Switch on March 16, 2021.