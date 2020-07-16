Kill It With Fire, the spider-squishing action game from Casey Donnellan Games, will come to PC on August 13.

The aim of the game is self-explanatory. The player is a fresh-faced recruit to the Kill It With Fire extermination company, and the incursion of a variety of arachnids have threatened the tranquility of suburbia. “To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff... pretty much anything, really,” reads the press release.

“But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy–first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots—then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure,” continues the press release. In the vein of other silly stunts like Octodad, Untitled Goose Game, Fight Crab and others, this game is sure to satisfy those who can’t abide the creepy-crawlies.

Kill It With Fire comes to PC on August 13. Watch the release date trailer below.