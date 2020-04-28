Developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild have revealed Kill It With Fire, a first-person action game about removing spiders from a house… at any cost.

Me? I don’t find spiders scary at all, and one time, I hadn’t noticed that there was a wild tarantula with her eggs on a leaf… right next to my face. I suppose Kill It With Fire will satisfy those with a weaker constitution.

Kill It With Fire comes to PC in summer, and there is a demo available through Steam. Watch the trailer below.



