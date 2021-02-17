Publisher Sold Out and developer Stonewheat & Sons have announced that they'll be bringing co-operative puzzle game KeyWe to PCs and consoles this summer.

The game sees you play as Jeff and Debra, a pair of kiwi birds who also happen to be postal workers. You'll have to overcome your diminutive size (and lack of opposable thumbs) and attempt to jump, flap and peck your way around Bungalow Basin Telepost office across multiple levels that'll see you sending telegrams, packaging parcels, sorting mail and a bunch of other activities.

Both local, couch and online co-op will be supported, or you can play solo controlling both Jeff and Debra with one controller. You can check out a trailer for the game below, and KeyWe will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC this Summer 2021.