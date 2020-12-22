Space flight simulation sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 has released a new video talking to members from both development studios about their work on the upcoming game, with the latest episode focusing on the little green Kerbals themselves.

The video, which we've embedded below, includes members of both Intercept Games and Squad Games talking about the evolution of the series' titular space-farers from the first game to next year's second outing, and the importance of giving them exaggerated animations and their distinct personalities to make them feel more alive.

There's also talk on they react to physical forces to give a tell to players how those forces are effecting the Kerbals, including an increase in "panic levels" so you can tell how close your spaceship creations may be coming to falling apart in a spectacular fashion.

You can check out the full video for yourself below. Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally set to release this year, but a series of development issues including a change of studios at the start of 2020 has seen the project move into 2022. When it finally does launch (excuse the pun) it's currently scheduled to land on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.