Cardboard Computer’s Kentucky Route Zero will release its fifth installment on January 28, and will release the TV Edition with all episodes for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (via Polygon).

A point-and-click magical realist adventure game, Kentucky Route Zero follows a truck driver who is hired by an antique company to make a delivery to 5 Dogwood Drive. Driving along the fictional Route Zero to find the address, the game lets the player command the story with determinant dialogue and switches between characters between the mysterious, liminal locations. The first and second Acts were released in 2013, then followed by the third Act in 2014, and the fourth Act brought up the rear in 2016.

Now, Cardboard Computer has announced that the fifth and final Act will come out on January 28, ringing in the conclusion to the acclaimed indie game in the new decade. The final installment will be free to all PC players who picked up the previous parts, and will be released as a collection as the Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition. Furthermore, Cardboard Computer has partnered with Annapurna Interactive to port the episodes to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox One. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition comprises everything from the original PC episodes, including the extra “interlude” experiences produced between episode releases.

Kentucky Route Zero’s Act V and the Kentucky Route Zero PC Edition will come out on January 28 for PC. Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition will be released on the same day for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the TV Edition reveal trailer below.



