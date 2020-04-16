Esteemed voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who played Reno in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and Final Fantasy VII Remake, sadly passed away on April 12 (via Anime News Network).

Fujiwara attended the Bungakuza acting school, and in the early 1990s, he joined the voice acting agency, Ken Production. His breakout role was voicing Shinnosuke’s father Hiroshi Nohara in the anime series Crayon Shin-chan, and his career soon soared. With credits in Kingdom Hearts, Metal Gear Solid, Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, and BlazBlue, Fujiwara was an exceptional talent. He founded his own agency in 2006, and he was also a lecturer for the Japan Newart College.

In 2016, he took a break from voice acting for his health, and returned in 2017. On Sunday, he passed away due to cancer, and a private funeral and wake were held to celebrate his life. Our sympathy is with Fujiwara’s family and friends during this difficult time.

