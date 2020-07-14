Type-Moon Studio BB, the new Type-Moon studio led by Kazuya Niinou, is teasing an announcement.

The countdown, displayed on an official website titled “Studio BB Fate/Extra 10th,” will end on July 22 at 12.00pm JST/11.00pm EST/4.00am BST. Niinou, who used to be the series director for Dragon Quest Builders, revealed that the studio had three titles in the works in late 2019. One is “a game related to an existing Type-Moon title,” the second is “a new title set (in a broad sense) in a world created by Type-Moon co-founder Kinoko Nasu,” and the last is “a brand-new, Type-Moon-style title (in an even broader sense).”

Assuring that more information was set to be shared in summer, he said “we want as many people as possible to play, so we want to take a broad approach without aiming too specific. Currently, we’re planning for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and are also considering other platforms such as Xbox One, smartphones, and the cloud.”

It is likely that the announcement will reveal a new Fate/Extra title, or perhaps a remake of the original which was released for the PlayStation Portable. Fate/Extra CCC, which came with updates and improvements, was released in 2013 in Japan, so it’s possible that the game has gotten an lick of paint for the current generation of consoles. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

