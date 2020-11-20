Publisher Bandai Namco has released a festive launch trailer for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release of madcap puzzler Katamari Damacy Reroll.

In case you've never picked it up before, the game sees you play as the Prince of All Cosmos who's tasked by his father, the King, to roll up a variety of objects across inreasingly large areas in order to make them into stars for the universe. It first released for the Nintendo Switch back in 2018 and is itself a remastered version of the original Katamari Damacy game that released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2004.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Katamari Damacy Reroll is out now for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.