Journey developer thatgamecompany has announced that their latest game, Sky: Children of the Light will be heading to the Nintendo Switch this June.

The game originally released for Apple Arcade and Android back in 2019 where it secured a million downloads in the first five days of release. The game is pitched as a "ground breaking experience that focuses deeply on compassion, friendship and altruism" and is free-to-start, but has a series of adventure "seasons" that push the game's narrative along, with the latest entitled Season of Assembly releasing just this month.

You can check out a trailer for the Season of Assembly below, and Sky: Children of the Light is set to launch on Nintendo Switch this June.