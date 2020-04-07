Jens Hauch, former ArenaNet and 343 Industries technical and environment artist, has passed away (via MMOs).

In 1997, he began his career in game development as an environment artist for Cavedog Entertainment. Hauch moved on to Beep Industries, then to Cranky Pants Games (now THQ) as its senior environment and technical artist. From 2005 to 2019, he was the lead technical artist on Guild Wars 2 at ArenaNet, also supporting new artists brought onto the game. His most recent position was the campaign world technical art lead on Halo Infinite at 343 Industries.