IO Interactive has said that is "hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover" in Hitman 3.

The long awaited sequel launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC today, and the online service it established to help players transfer their progression from previous games was quickly overwhelmed by enormous demand from eager assassins logging in when the game went live at 1pm GMT, with players being met with an error.

It's particuarly frustrating, because —as pointed out by our friends at Xbox Achievements—the process of importing from Hitman 2 will reset your Hitman 3 progression and unlocks earned up to that point, essentially rendering players unable to make any progress in the new game lest they have to do it all over again if they want their World of Assassination achievements collectively to go on record.

Hopefully, this is just a launch day setback and will clear up as the number of players levels out, but we'll keep a close eye on the progress and let you know any major announcements from IO as soon as we can. While you're waiting, why not check out our Hitman 3 review by Josh right over this way?