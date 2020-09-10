Ubisoft has unveiled Immortals Fenyx Rising, which used to be called Gods and Monsters. It’s an action-adventure RPG set in ancient Greece, and seems to be a cross between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The first thing to say, and the least helpful thing to say by quite some distance, is that it looks like a Ubisoft game.

As you can see, there are both gods and monsters in abundance, which makes the name change that much more disappointing—and vaguely annoying.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is out on December 3, 2020 on absolutely PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC.