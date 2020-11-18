Ubisoft has lifted the lid on the post-launch DLC content for upcoming mythology adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising that will include free in-game events, challenges and quests on top of a paid Season Pass that'll offer three seperate story-based chapters to take on.

The first is called A New God and will see you continue as Fenyx to take on some legendary trials and challenges set by the Gods of Olympos set after the events of the main game's story. DLC 2 is known as Myths of the Easern Realm and swaps out Fenyx for a new character known as Ku. Rather than the Greek myths of the main game, you'll be exploring a new realm based on Chinese Mythology filled with new creatures and an entirely new tale.

Finally The Lost Gods puts you in the boots of a second new hero known as Ash and swaps out the traditional third-person adventuring for a more top-down, isometric viewpoint. She'll meet new gods, but her story will intersect with Fenyx's somehow, as we're told you'll also be building on your relationship with the main game's hero too.

Those who pick up the Season Pass will not only get access to those three packs, but also a bonus quest called When the Road Gets Rocky, which will feature Fenyx and Hermes. You can check out a video showing off the post-launch content for the game below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set for launch on December 3 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.