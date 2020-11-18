Nintendo has released the launch trailer for upcoming action hack-and-slash, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

In case you need a quick refesher, the musou game is set 1000 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and sees Link, Zelda, the four Champions of Hyrule and more teaming up to stop Calamity Ganon from rising to power and taking over Hyrule.

A fully voiced story, plenty of familiar enemies like Bokblins, Lynels and more to take on in their hundreds, with each hero having their own unique abilities you'll have to get to grips with as you try and prevent the Great Calamity and potentially change the timeline for the better?

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calmity will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch from November 20 and there's also a free demo available of the game's first chapter right now.