Ubisoft is developing a free-to-play FPS battle royale, titled Hyper Scape, according to esports consultant Rod Breslau.

Click here. This is a website for something called Prisma Dimensions, and it’s affiliated with Ubisoft. This ‘company’ seems to be offering some sort of trip to a virtual city, Neo Arcadia. Prisma Dimensions produces something called a B-Link 2.0, which I’m assuming is the technology that places players in the Hyper Scape and allows them access to unprecedented abilities. “You’ll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?” the description reads.

Mysterious. Very mysterious. Prisma Dimensions assures that whatever the Hyper Scape is, it will be shown off on July 2. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.