Crytek has released patch 1.3 for Hunt: Showdown, which offers new tactical opportunities for players willing to experiment with the meta.

The Avtomat has gotten the Obrez variant in this update, “making it harder to control at range with a slightly increased rate of fire and more ammo drain.” The Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman lets players follow their targets with an attached medium-sized marksman scope, and it’s more important than ever before to know where your enemies are.

Decoy fuses are a new throwable tool with three charges, which never actually explode. With these, players are able to force others out of cover, and set up an ambush to secure their victory. To that end, patch 1.3 also alters the pitch of footsteps to sound slightly higher for teammates and slightly lower for enemies, and breaking branches are slightly louder now.

Moreover, the new levering trait for rifles mimics fanning for single-action revolvers. “Hard to control, but allows shots to be fired at a staggering rate of fire,” reads the notes. “Levering gives additional flexibility in close range to stand your ground against Shotguns and other rapid-fire weapons.” Levering will also work wonders on the new enemy variants that have arrived with patch 1.3.

The Grunt Doctor wields a rusty sawblade that will poison players upon a hit. However, he carries a medical kit on his person, so there is a reward to this risk. The Concertina Armored is tangled in wire and is therefore resistant to melee attacks. Players will bleed if this new Armored type gets ahold of them, so keep the monster at bay with shotgun shells.

Crytek is not encouraging players to get trigger-happy, though. Those who fire their guns excessively will suffer a ringing sound for a short while. “This is intended as a soft-counter mechanic to spamming Avtomat, Dolch, fanning pistols, levering repeaters, or using other rapid-fire weapons, making you possibly miss some sounds around you or making it harder to keep track of enemy movements while suffering from ear-ringing,” explained the developer. The full patch notes can be found here.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the highlight reel of patch 1.3 below.



