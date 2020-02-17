House Flipper, the design and decorating business simulation game, will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week (via Destructoid).

“Do you love interior design and want to fill up empty rooms using your favorite style?” said developer Empyrean. “Do you prefer things only engineers would understand? ... Are you an expert on the ‘small move, big change’ approach?” With House Flipper, players live the dream of being let loose in Homebase equipped with only their ambition and the niggling nudge that this house must make a profit. And, in this day and age, is there no greater thrill?

Empyrean’s business sim focuses on fixer-uppers, and players give their own homes some TLC, stroll the neighbourhood and renovate houses as part of quests, and buy houses to fix and sell. The PC version of the game also got DLCs—Apocalypse Flipper and Garden Flipper—but it’s unclear whether these will make their way over to the console version. A HGTV DLC is in the works, which offers, “ten brand new projects in a new location let[ting] you experience the HGTV magic (without spending a fortune tearing up your own home).” Groovy.

House Flipper will launch on PlayStation 4 on February 25 and on Xbox One on February 26. Watch the release date reveal trailer below.