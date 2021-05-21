Developer Milestonr S.r.l. and Mattel have released a new trailer for their upcoming racer based on the hit toy property Hot Wheels Unleashed, showing off the freshly announced College Campus environment.

As the name suggests, the new environment is set in an American college, with a main hallway that connects three other rooms including the library, classroom and chemistry lab. You'll be able to create your own tracks that go between any or all of these rooms, including making use of the ventilation shafts in the ceiling.

The College Campus joins the Garage and Skyscraper environments already confirmed for the game, and the trailer also reveals six more vehicles that will join the 60+ roster you and your pals will be able to pick from in the final game including the Street Wiener, Total Disposal, Power Rocket, Skull Crusher, Tanknator, Winning Formula, Exotique and more.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Hot Wheels Unleashed is set for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 30, 2021.