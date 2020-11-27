Developer Unfold Games has this week revealed that surreal horror puzzle platformer Darq: Complete Edition will be releasing next week on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC followed by a next-gen and Nintendo Switch release early next year.

The game, which originally released on PC back in 2019, sees you play as Lloyd—a young boy who becomes trapped in a surrealist word that he quickly deduces is a nightmare, and must survive his way through gravity defying enviroments, solve tricky physics puzzles by manipulating the environment and avoid enemies in order to escape the nightmare his subconcious has built.

The Complete Edition also includes both DLCs from the original release: The Tower and The Crypt, and will also be launching in a physical edition early next year. Those who buy the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade to their respective Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions once they're out too.

You can check out a trailer for the game below. Darq: Complete Edition will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from December 4, 2020 followed by Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions in early 2021.